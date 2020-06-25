The impact of self-isolation, social distancing, and lockdown on people's health?

People by nature are social beings, what self- isolation, social distancing, lockdown, in general, is asking people is to temporarily put that part of who we are on hold. These restrictions, adjusting to an uncertain future like keeping a job, staying healthy, facing the prospect death is leading to greater levels of stress and anxiety and another mental health issue



Guest: Dr. Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner



Topic: Healthcare with Doctor Mokete Setoaba: The impact of self-isolation, social distancing, and lockdown on people's health?



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.