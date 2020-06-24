Data storage company, Infinidat, says organizations fear that, should the ransom not be paid, they will not be able to provide services and products to their customers. Most law enforcement agencies recommend to not pay the ransom, as this payment does not guarantee the encryption release and even encourages cybercriminals to attack again. Cybercriminals can infiltrate an organization’s IT systems and remain 'dormant' for a long time, during which they gradually encrypt data. That may sound like something that only happens in the movies, but it is very real.
Guest: Eran Brown, Chief Technology Officer at Infinidat
Topic: SA is perceived to have lower barriers when it comes to cybersecurity
Guest : Ernst van Zyl | Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum
: Civil society group AfriForum and trade union Solidarity will be taking legal
action against the government’s decision on the buying and distribution of COVID-19
vaccines. This comes after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has made clear that all vaccines
will be acquired and distributed by the national government.
Ernst van Zyl is AfriForum campaign officer for strategy and content
Guest :Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa
The National Professional Teachers’ Association of South Africa (NAPTOSA)
is disappointed the government has no included teachers in the first group that will receive
the coronavirus vaccine.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed healthcare workers will be the first group to
be vaccinated when the vaccine is delivered from India to South Africa this month and
next month.
Basil Manuel is NAPTOSA's Executive Director
Guest :Denoon Sampson | Founding member at Denoon Sampson Ndlovu
As multi-generational living becomes more common buying property as a
family can be a solution on multi fronts. Whether is a financial necessity, a
personal preference or to ensure elderly loved ones are cared for; if you’re considering
such an arrangement, being forewarned is forearmed!
Denoon Sampson, conveyancer and founding member of Denoon Sampson Ndlovu run
us through some of the legal considerations of joint ownership.
Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large, MyBroadband.co.za
Guest: teve Mabona | Spokesperson at Gauteng Education Department
Guest: Peter Ntsime, Deputy General Secretary of SAPU
Guest: Yuri Bhaga | Certified Dietitian
Rex Mphisa | Journalist at NewsDay Zimbabwe
Guest: Hannes van der Merwe | Acting CEO at Postbank |
Guest: Johan Rossouw | Chairperson at Funeral Industry Reformed Association
