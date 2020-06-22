GBV pandemic: When is it enough?

Police have detained a man after a 17-year-old girl's naked body was found in Phillippi on Saturday. The suspect is in his twenties and has been questioned by police. The investigation is still underway and further details cannot be disclosed at this stage. It's unclear how the teen died. Gender-based violence was brought back into the media spotlight following the killing of Tshego Pule who was eight months pregnant at the time of her death. A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with Pule's death and is expected to make his second court appearance on Wednesday.



Guest: Nonhlanhla Skosana, Community Education and Mobilisation (CEM) Unit Manager at Sonke Gender Justice



Topic: GBV pandemic: When is it enough?



