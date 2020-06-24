Stories about compassion

Actress, playwright, storyteller and author, Gcina Mhlope, has released a batch of stories not only aimed at keeping children entertained but also carries a message of compassion. The first batch of stories was five minutes long each and made available online. This time around the stories will be accompanied by videos. Private higher education MANCOSA’s School of Education has again partnered with the Gcinamasiko Arts and Heritage Trust to get Mhlope to keep children captivated with her iconic voice and knack of storytelling.



Guest: Gcina Mhlope, Activist, Storyteller, Poet And Author



Topic: Stories about compassion



