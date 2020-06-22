Carers trained to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic

A Stellenbosch NGO dedicated to skills development of unemployed, unskilled, and semi-skilled individuals, Bergzicht Training, has ramped up efforts to train more essential health and frail care workers to assist with the increasing health care demands placed on the system by the COVID-19 pandemic. Bergzicht Training has reopened its offices in Stellenbosch with groups of 10 students at a time being allowed to return to the campus every two weeks from 1 June. The non-profit organization offers accredited skills development training in food and beverage service assistance and health and frail care; as well as in child care. Many of the NGOs’ health and frail graduates are already providing care to vulnerable South Africans like the elderly.



Guest: Adrian Bezuidenhout, Training Manager at Bergzicht Training



Topic: Carers trained to assist during the COVID-19 pandemic



