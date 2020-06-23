Update from SASSA on the R350 grant

SASSA has said that it should take 2 to 3 days for them to verify an application and payout the money into a bank account or via money transfers. This has evidently not happened. What we do know is that SASSA has declined about 2.8 million applications from a possible 6.2 million applicants saying the bulk majority of rejected applications were of people who were found to be receiving UIF benefits.



Guest: Henry De Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration at South African Social Security Agency



Topics: Update from SASSA on the R350 grant



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.