Honouring Youth Day with visual and performing arts

To celebrate Youth Day this year, the Norval Foundation which is a centre for art and cultural expression has teamed up with Strauss & Co to host the SA Youth Choir as they perform in the “Why Should I Hesitate: Sculpture exhibition” by William Kentridge. This will be the last time the monumental exhibition will be seen as the museum remains closed to the public amidst COVID- 19 and national lockdown. June 16, a portion of the SA Youth Choir will film on-site at the museum in Cape Town and the rest will record at home.



Guest: Vicky Lekone, Public Programmes Coordinator at the Norval Foundation,



