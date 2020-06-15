Food processing company, Philafrica, is providing 2.8 million meals to 12 000 families across the country. The company, together with the Gift of The Givers, and other local NGO's will distribute the Gold Power Maize Meal. This is the company’s response to the huge impact COVID-19 has had on the economy. The impact has far-reaching consequences that goes beyond the JSE - there’s the knock-on effect of job losses and hunger that puts people in a vulnerable position. Many companies have been forced to either put their workers on a short time or even forced leave for months once the lockdown came into effect. In response to this, Philafrica together with its family of companies, AFGRI Animal Feeds, AFGRI Milling, and Nedan, came together to provide these meals to 12 000 homes.
Guest: Roland Decorvet, CEO of Philafrica
Topic: 2.8 million means to 12 000 families across the country
Guest : Ernst van Zyl | Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum
: Civil society group AfriForum and trade union Solidarity will be taking legal
action against the government’s decision on the buying and distribution of COVID-19
vaccines. This comes after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has made clear that all vaccines
will be acquired and distributed by the national government.
Ernst van Zyl is AfriForum campaign officer for strategy and content
Guest :Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa
The National Professional Teachers’ Association of South Africa (NAPTOSA)
is disappointed the government has no included teachers in the first group that will receive
the coronavirus vaccine.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed healthcare workers will be the first group to
be vaccinated when the vaccine is delivered from India to South Africa this month and
next month.
Basil Manuel is NAPTOSA's Executive Director
Guest :Denoon Sampson | Founding member at Denoon Sampson Ndlovu
As multi-generational living becomes more common buying property as a
family can be a solution on multi fronts. Whether is a financial necessity, a
personal preference or to ensure elderly loved ones are cared for; if you’re considering
such an arrangement, being forewarned is forearmed!
Denoon Sampson, conveyancer and founding member of Denoon Sampson Ndlovu run
us through some of the legal considerations of joint ownership.
Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large, MyBroadband.co.za
Guest: teve Mabona | Spokesperson at Gauteng Education Department
Guest: Peter Ntsime, Deputy General Secretary of SAPU
Guest: Yuri Bhaga | Certified Dietitian
Rex Mphisa | Journalist at NewsDay Zimbabwe
Guest: Hannes van der Merwe | Acting CEO at Postbank |
Guest: Johan Rossouw | Chairperson at Funeral Industry Reformed Association
