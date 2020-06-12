Reopening of international tourism to SA

It said that it is hopeful that the government will allow an earlier phased reopening of international tourism to the country – as soon as September. The recovery strategy has been presented to the government and is guided by the government’s risk-adjustment strategy, as well as the preparation that the tourism industry has put in place to ensure safety and stringent health-focused protocols to guide and assist stakeholders within the travel and tourism value-chain - including staff, travellers and guests.



Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug



Topics: The Travel Bug – Reopening of international tourism to SA



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.