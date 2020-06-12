Money Matters – Lockdown: The loss of income during COVID-19

The business impact of Covid19 has been vast. Some businesses have reacted by reengineering themselves, while others have had to halt their operations, with many placing staff on short pay or unpaid leave. In more severe cases, people have been laid off, simply because the business can no longer operate. Let’s look at both sides of the coin.



Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner



