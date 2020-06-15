Unbanning of alcohol detrimental to the most vulnerable

Government relaxed regulations under level 3 at the beginning of the month, permitting the sale of liquor. Since then, hospitals across the country reported a spike in trauma cases due to alcohol related incidents. Just this week several women had been murdered and some were reported missing. Slain 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule’s body was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort with multiple stab wounds. She was eight-months pregnant at the time of her murder. A body of another woman was found in an open veld in Dobsonville, Soweto on Friday. Minister Cele said the correlation between alcohol and gender-based violence had to be scrutinized. Abongile speaking to Programme Manager - 1000 women 1 voice



Guest: Caroline Peters, Programme manager at 1000 women 1 voice



Topic: Unbanning of alcohol detrimental to the most vulnerable



