Digital transformation to usher in 4IR

According to Bluegrass Digital, businesses no longer have an option. If they want to survive they must transform digitally and this must happen fast. They don’t only have to move all their operations remotely to ensure the safety of employees, but true digital transformation means adopting effective marketing and social media strategies to ensure business continuity. Last week we saw the following headline, “Microsoft is replacing employees with AI”. Nearly 30 journalists were given a month’s notice following Microsoft’s decision to no longer employ people who would research, edit, and choose the various news articles for one of their pages.



Guest: Nick Durrant, The CEO of Bluegrass Digital



Topic: Digital transformation to usher in 4IR



