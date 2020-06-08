R1 million raised to feed the hungry

Non-profit organisation #ImStaying has raised R1 million rand through BackaBuddy to feed the vulnerable in the country. During the early stages of the national lockdown, the group took to its Facebook page to ask their over one million followers what they need during the lockdown. About 20 thousand of their followers answered with food and other necessities.



Guest: Jarette Petzer, The Founder of #ImStaying



Topic: R1 million raised to feed the hungry



