MTN responds to a service issue

Mobile data continues to remain a contentious issue, with customers frequently complaining about their respective network’s data network quality. There was a bit of light at the end of the tunnel when major mobile networks decided to drop their data costs to more affordable rates. One such network is MTN. In response to the pandemic, MTN has offered a three-month, reduced payment service to qualifying contract customers. This means that qualifying customers will pay lower monthly subscriptions until their financial circumstances improve. That service is valid until June 2020.



Guest: Jacqui O'Sullivan, Executive for Corporate Affairs at MTN



Topics: MTN responds to a service issue



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.