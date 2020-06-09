Some taxis are still flouting lockdown regulations

The Western Cape Transport and Public Works Department has zoomed in on taxi drivers that are still flouting the lockdown regulations. Many reports are still coming in from the public who uses this mode of transport to get to work, saying taxi drivers are not complying with the strict regulations set out for them to operate under. Among the regulations is the reduction of passengers per trip to ensure physical distancing in the taxi. All passengers and the taxi driver are expected to wear masks and sanitise their vehicles regularly.



Guest: Bonginkosi Madikizela, Transport and Public Works MEC at Western Cape -Government



Topics: Some taxis are still flouting lockdown regulations



