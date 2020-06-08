Back to school… finally

All systems go for most schools to partially reopen for grades 7 and 12 on Monday. The five teacher unions, together with the school governing body associations said they met with Minister Angie Motshekga and others, and they support the move to partially reopen schools. In a statement, they note the overall school readiness at 95%. But there is a clear understanding that no school that was not COVID-19 compliant may open. Feedback was given to the five teacher unions, together with the school governing body associations, provincial MEC's, the provincial heads of department and various other officials.



Guest: Mugwena Maluleke, Secretary-General of SADTU



Topic: Back to school… finally



