At the end of the financial year, the hotel giant Tsogo Sun reported an R1.2 billion loss for the year as the demand for accommodation plummeted due to the national lockdown. The Tourism Minister, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubani revealed that certain parts of the tourism and hospitality sector will be permitted to operate from the 1st of June. These include; restaurants for delivery or collection, restaurants with a liquor license are allowed to sell alcohol for takeout. Tour guides, operators, travel agents, and travel operation officers are allowed to resume their work but need to ensure that they comply with physical distancing guidelines. Accommodation services are allowed BUT NOT for leisure purposes. Abongile speaking to the Director of Operations for Tsogo Sun in the Western Cape, John van Rooyen.
Guest: John Van Rooyen, Director of Operations in the Western Cape at Tsogo Sun
Topics: Long way to recovery for the hotel industry
Guest : Ernst van Zyl | Campaign Officer for Strategy and Content at AfriForum
: Civil society group AfriForum and trade union Solidarity will be taking legal
action against the government’s decision on the buying and distribution of COVID-19
vaccines. This comes after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has made clear that all vaccines
will be acquired and distributed by the national government.
Ernst van Zyl is AfriForum campaign officer for strategy and content
Guest :Basil Manuel | Executive Director at Naptosa
The National Professional Teachers’ Association of South Africa (NAPTOSA)
is disappointed the government has no included teachers in the first group that will receive
the coronavirus vaccine.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed healthcare workers will be the first group to
be vaccinated when the vaccine is delivered from India to South Africa this month and
next month.
Basil Manuel is NAPTOSA's Executive Director
Guest :Denoon Sampson | Founding member at Denoon Sampson Ndlovu
As multi-generational living becomes more common buying property as a
family can be a solution on multi fronts. Whether is a financial necessity, a
personal preference or to ensure elderly loved ones are cared for; if you’re considering
such an arrangement, being forewarned is forearmed!
Denoon Sampson, conveyancer and founding member of Denoon Sampson Ndlovu run
us through some of the legal considerations of joint ownership.
Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large, MyBroadband.co.za
Guest: teve Mabona | Spokesperson at Gauteng Education Department
Guest: Peter Ntsime, Deputy General Secretary of SAPU
Guest: Yuri Bhaga | Certified Dietitian
Rex Mphisa | Journalist at NewsDay Zimbabwe
Guest: Hannes van der Merwe | Acting CEO at Postbank |
Guest: Johan Rossouw | Chairperson at Funeral Industry Reformed Association
