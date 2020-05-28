WhiteHouse linen makes Snugfit mask

The team at the well-known WhiteHouse linen and homeware store have found a way

to do their part by producing masks for the public but at the same time ensuring that

their employees in their factories do not go without work during the lockdown.



To tell us more we are now joined by one of the directors at WhiteHouse, Jared Khan.



