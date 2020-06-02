Booze on ‘free flow'

With a workforce of some 5000 people, the South African Breweries (SAB) quickly jumped into action as soon a government announced the lift on the ban on the sale of alcohol. Strict requirements were set down by the government for the resumption of trading - these include personal protective equipment or PPEs and adequate education for traders around physical distancing and hygiene practices that promote responsible drinking and the do’s and don’ts of trading during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Guest: Kgosi Mogotsi, Senior Corporate Affairs Manager at South African Breweries



Topics: Booze on ‘free flow'



