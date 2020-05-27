Lockdown E school

Since its inception in 2014, Africa Teen Geeks has grown to become one the largest computer science organisations in Africa. Through a strategic partnership with both the University of South Africa and the Department of Basic Education - the team at Africa Teen Geek has worked to educate, inspire and equip young people with the skills, resources and experience to pursue STEM careers. STEM being science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Their programmes include; Saturday coding classes, Girl Geek Summit and STEM Digital School. The Africa Teen Geek team now has a lockdown E School where they teach the curriculum from grade R to 12.



Guest: Lindiwe Matlali, Founder at Africa Teen Geek



Topics: Lockdown E school



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.