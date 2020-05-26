Teachers in the Western Cape report back to work

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) said that some teachers and school management teams had not returned to schools due to the delay in the delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE). Educators and staff members are expected to go back to work this week to prepare for the resumption of classes on 1 June. However, teachers in some provinces have refused to go back, saying they had not received protective equipment. This has not been the case for educators at the West End Primary School in Mitchell’s Plain.



Guest: Lizette Booys, Teacher at West End Primary School



Topics: Teachers in the Western Cape report back to work



