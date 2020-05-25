Job creation during lockdown

The Lavender initiative has a relief fund in its name that gets a portion of the proceeds made every month. This fund is used to assist members of the community who have been left without an income due to the lockdown. Another portion of the fund is given to the Mdzananda Animal Clinic who has recently gone through a tough time with the virus and a robbery in which most of their equipment was taken.



Guest: Marcelle Du Plessis, Fundraising and Communications Manager at Mdzananda Animal Clinic Khayelitsha



