Bonteheuwel on lockdown

The community of Bonteheuwel has been making great strides during the national lockdown. Since the lockdown started, 50 soup kitchens across Bonteheuwel feeding nearly 5 000 people breakfast, lunch and supper on a daily basis. The soup kitchens have been supported by the likes of Springbok Captain, Siya Kolisi, and most recently the Change Makers Hub. Abongile Nzelenzele speaking to Bonteheuwel ward counsellor, Angus McKenzie about efforts made in the area to combat COVID-19…



Guest: Angus McKenzie, Ward Councillor for Bonteheuwel at City of Cape Town



Topics: Bonteheuwel on lockdown



