Level 3 unpacked

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that the country will officially move to alert level 3 lockdown from 1 June. He also warned that some places could go back to levels 4 or 5, depending on their progress. With this level, alcohol will be sold for home consumption, and would be on sale on some days during certain hours. The sale of tobacco will however remain prohibited.



Guest: Ralph Mathekga, Political Analyst



Topic: Level 3 unpacked



