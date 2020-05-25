House prices decline in the face of COVID-19

The economy typically starts it’s recovery process very soon after reaching its peak during previous recessions but economists predict that this time might not be the case as COVID-19 simply compounded South Africa’s existing economic problems. So is this a good time to buy a new house if you’re new to the market? Because chances are you’ll get a house for less than what its original asking price would have been. Or is it is a bad idea.



Guest: Robert Krautkramer, Conveyancer at Miltons Matsemela Attorneys



Topic: House prices decline in the face of COVID-19



