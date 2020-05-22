Singapore’s Changi Airport has been named the world’s best airport for the eighth year in a row

Singapore’s Changi Airport has been named the world’s best airport for the eighth year in a row at the annual Skytrax World Airport Awards. The awards were announced through a virtual ceremony Youtube last week. Tokyo Hanenda Airport came in second and the Hamad International Airport in Doha came in at third. Cape Town International Airport came in 23rd and OR Tambo.



Guest: Tess Faber, Travel consultant and founder of Travel Bug



Topics: The Travel Bug – Singapore’s Changi Airport has been named the world’s best airport for the eighth year in a row



