Africa's biggest digital classroom coming soon

Old Mutual has committed itself to build Africa’s biggest digital classroom. This is in response to the challenges of widespread education exclusion, low financial literacy rates on the continent, uneven teacher-to-learner ratios, as well as accessibility to physical and financial resources. The program will include skills development interventions such as bursaries, internships, leadership, and graduate development programs that seek to create sustainable job opportunities and placements for learners.



Guest: Tabby Tsengiwe, Chief Communications Officer at Old Mutual



