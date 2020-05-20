NAPTOSA responds to schools reopening in June

Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, has announced the first part of phasing-in schooling, with grades 7 and 12 at all schools, is set to resume on the 1st of June. Schools will start receiving teachers next Monday. A new school calendar will be gazetted soon. Unions have underlined major challenges that affect most provinces and have demanded that the education department sorts these out before kids and teachers return to class.



Guest: Basil Manuel, Executive Director at Naptosa



