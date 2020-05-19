'Future proof' your business data storage

Companies are reducing costs and are encouraged to do more with less. IT departments are being forced to make trade-offs between what is more cost-effective and what is more affordable. Infrastructure plays a big role when it comes to protecting your data. According to the global storage company, Infinidat, there is a way of managing your data without having to purchase Terabytes in advance.



Guest: Eran Brown, Chief Technology Officer at Infinidat



Topics: 'Future proof' your business data storage



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.