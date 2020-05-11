The world post Covid-19

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, about 10.4 million job seekers were unemployed. The high rate of unemployment, levels of poverty, and inequality have been highlighted even more since the country was placed on lockdown in order to curb the spread of the virus. The Black Business Council says it is concerned that the measures taken to curb the spread will worsen the national picture of unemployment, poverty, and inequality.



Guest: Kganki Matabane, Chief Executive at Black Business Council (BBC)



