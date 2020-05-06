Cardiovascular disease and Covid-19

We know that COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that affects the lungs but the heart then needs to work harder to pump blood to the body when the lungs aren’t functioning as they should. This could then increase the risk of developing heart failure or suffering a heart attack when you have a pre-existing heart problem.



Guest: Dr Anna-Marie Grebe, Medical Consultant to Pharma Dynamics



Topics: Cardiovascular disease and Covid-19



