Finding humor during a pandemic

Laughing is said to lower your blood pressure and reduce stress. Scientists say laughing increases the circulation of antibodies in the bloodstream and makes us more resistant to infection. South Africans have a reputation for finding humor in almost any situation. Memes appear at lightning speed as soon as something funny happens. These are stressful times. Anxiety is running high because you don't know what's next.



Guest: Kim Stephens



Topics: Finding humor during a pandemic



