Why NPOs matter now more than ever

In this unprecedented time of Covid-19, the spotlight has arguably never before been so firmly trained on those who are helping make the world a better place every day. For the past 10 years, Relate Bracelets has been working to do exactly that, committing resources to, and creating jobs for, the most vulnerable in South African society.



Guest: Neil Robinson, CEO of Relate



