Making sense of the Western Cape being the epicenter of Covid-19 in S

According to Premier Alan Winde, the Western Cape government has adopted a much more rigorous approach toward actively locating cases, tracking and tracing contacts and conducting targeted screening and testing in identified clusters. This active case finding approach strategy means the Western Cape has a far higher success rate in identifying and fighting the virus. Winde’s since called on other provinces to adopt the same approach, in order to identify the more positive cases.



Topics: Making sense of the Western Cape being the epicenter of Covid-19 in SA



Guest: Dr. Jo Barnes, Epidemiologist in the department of global health at Stellenbosch University



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.