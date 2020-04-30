South African Car Market in the doldrums as COVID-19 Pandemic Bites

The South African car market saw a significant decline in the number of new and used cars financed in the first three months of the year. And with South Africa already in a recession at the end of 2019, pre-pandemic forecasts were that the car market would decline by between 3 and 5%. According to the TransUnion South Africa Q1 2020 Vehicle Pricing Index new vehicle sales for 2020 could fall even further.



Guest: Kriben Reddy, Vice president of auto information solutions for TransUnion Africa



Topics: South African Car Market in the doldrums as COVID-19 Pandemic Bites



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.