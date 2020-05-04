SASSA payouts today: All you need to know

The government’s social grant budget will now include increases announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa as part of the measures to alleviate the socio-economic impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. These include child-support grants which will increase by R300. Other grants, including the disability and the old-age grants, will see an increase of R250 until October. Last month, we saw long queues at grant payout points, posing a serious health risk to many, particularly the elderly and those with underlying conditions.



Guest: Henry De Grass, General Manager of Grants Administration at South African



Social Security Agency



