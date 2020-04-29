Lockdown Level 4: A boost for the agriculture sector

The phased or risk-adjusted approach to lift the current national lockdown is welcome news for the agricultural sector, especially those industries mostly affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. The wine industry will therefore be able to produce and make wine but probably will need to store or export the produce, as the sale of alcohol remains prohibited. There have been some issues though, such as the unhappiness in the red meat industry when auctions for example in the Free State were stopped and prohibited.



Guest: Dawie Maree, Head of Information at FNB Agriculture



