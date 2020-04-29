Deeds Office opening (Level 4) & new normal in the property market

Property sales were put on hold as the deeds office was not deemed an essential service when the lockdown came into effect last month. The Deeds Office is a government department responsible for the registration, management and maintenance of the property registry of South Africa. With the easing of the restrictions, the real estate sector will begin to operate within certain parameters again.



Guest: Bryan Biehler, Director at Huizemark



