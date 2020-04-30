Why Covid-19 could be worse if you have comorbidities

Today the Doctor tells you why it's important to know if you have hypertension or diabetes, how you can check your blood pressure and sugar levels at home, but most importantly how to bring it under control with and without medication.



Guest: Dr. Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner



Topic: Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba – Why Covid-19 could be worse if you have comorbidities



