It’s been five long weeks of remaining indoors as a means to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Over that time, there's been growing condemnation from ordinary South Africans and politicians about the impact this lockdown will have on the nation. And with the local government elections coming up next year - it could play a major role in voter behaviour, as people see their municipality, province and national government implement the lockdown.



Guest: Amanda Gouws, Professor and political analyst at Stellenbosch University



Topics: How do South Africans view government and its handling of the Coronavirus pandemic



