Money Matters Lockdown: Drawing on the positives

We’re in the middle of the lockdown and money is at the centre of many discussions and debates. We don’t know how long things will last and the future is uncertain. Many people have either taken a pay cut, while some have unfortunately lost their jobs as a result of the lockdown due to the impact it’s had on business.



Guest: Sylvia Walker, Corporate specialist financial planner



Topics: Money Matters Lockdown: Drawing on the positives



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.