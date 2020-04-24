New fitness app to checkout during lockdown

Lockdown hasn't shut down the world of fitness. In fact, people are finding different ways to remain steadfast in their training and fitness routines, despite being under lockdown. Over the last four weeks, Liezel has been trying out different local and international apps to help you with your indoor exercise.



Topic: Fitness Friday’s with Liezel V – New fitness app to checkout during lockdown



Guest: Liezel van der Westhuizen, KFM early mornings host



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.