Employee engagement during the time of COVID-19

There are always opportunities in a crisis. Businesses that adapt to the office exodus and implement technology to keep employees productive and engaged, will reap the rewards when the lockdown is lifted. That’s according to Adrian Zanetti, director at Hey Jude, an innovative human-powered digital assistant. As people adjust to this new way of living and working, where they may have to balance being an employee, parent and teacher all in one day, tools that help maintain some normality are crucial.



Guest: Adrian Zanetti, Director at Hey Jude



