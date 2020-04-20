Learn to read in 12 different languages

According to Bellavista School Principal Alison Scott, one of the key stumbling blocks hindering the development of reading skills in many children is the absence of reading instruction or material in their home language. Consequently, most children find themselves learning to read in a language they have not yet properly mastered, which detracts significantly from their proficiency.



Guest: Alison Scott, Bellavista School Principal



Topics: Learn to read in 12 different languages



