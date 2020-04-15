Need for Mentorship program grows during the lockdown

SAYes Mentoring, a Cape Town-based non-profit that has facilitated mentoring for under-served young people in child and youth care centres for more than ten years is one such NGO that’s had to make the switch. Executive Director and Co-founder of SAYes, Michelle Potter says there’s been an uptake in young people signing up, but now they need mentors to facilitate the programs.



Guest: Michelle Potter, Executive Director and Co-founder of SAYes Mentoring



