Fighting Covid-19

With no lockdown, South Africa was estimated to reach its peak coronavirus infections in July. A five-week lockdown, that has paralysed the economy, is buying the government two more months to prepare for a flooding of hospitals at the end of winter. This is according to a presentation made to Parliament's portfolio committee on health last week by the acting director general of the department of health, Anban Pillay.



Guest: Dr Jo Barnes, Epidemiologist in the Department of global health at Stellenbosch University



Topics: Fighting Covid-19



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.