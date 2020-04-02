Healthcare with Doctor Setoaba: Gloves and Masks

Many people feel that they can protect themselves against COVID-19 by wearing personal protection equipment (PPE) such as gloves and masks as a precaution. The Head of the Western Cape Health Department has issued an appeal to the general public of the province to not wear gloves and masks, due to the risks these items pose in spreading the coronavirus if not used properly.



Guest: Dr. Mokete Setoaba, General Practitioner



