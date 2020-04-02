Coronavirus in the USA

The USA leads the way with more than 188 000 infections, with New York being the epicentre of the virus in North America. Donald Trump’s plan to have things ‘back to normal’ by Easter will not be happening after the lockdown regulations were extended until the end of April, as medical experts predict that at least 100 000 people will succumb to the disease in America.



Guest: Adrian Brune, Journalist, USA



