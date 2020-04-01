COVID-19 is exposing the inequalities within our society

Many large families have to live in one-bedroom homes or informal dwellings, without proper water and sanitation and electricity. This is the reality that many, if not the majority of our nation face as COVID-19 exposes just how unequal our society really is. Abongile speaks to Professor Sandra Liebenberg, The HF Oppenheimer Chair in Human Rights Law at Stellenbosch University about the lessons we should learn from here and how we can possibly correct the imbalance in our society





Topic: COVID-19 is exposing the inequalities within our society

Guest: Professor Sandra Liebenberg, HF Oppenheimer Chair in Human Rights Law at Stellenbosch University



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.