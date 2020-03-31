Free access to SMART Learning Suite amid the Coronavirus outbreak

All schools in South Africa closed their doors last week, and parents who may need to work and juggle childcare will have to fill the gap. While no-one expects them to replicate school, there is plenty of online help to stave off boredom. With the national lockdown, it is imperative that schools, TVETs, universities, training companies, and learning and development teams have a distance learning solution in place. SMART Learning Suite Online, is one such platform to help you through this tough time at no cost.



Guest: Candice Du Preez, Chief Marketing Officer at Fybotech



